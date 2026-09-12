/Anthropic's valuation has moved from $380 billion to a $2 trillion target in seven months

In February, Anthropic closed a $30 billion funding round at a $380 billion valuation.

Investors have since offered close to $800 billion. Reporting now indicates backers are targeting a valuation of at least $2 trillion in an initial public offering, with the timeline pushed toward mid-October and the raise expected to exceed $60 billion.

That is a fivefold move in roughly seven months, in a company whose financial disclosures remain confidential.

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The Revenue Case

There is a number behind the optimism, and it is a real one.

Anthropic's backers expect annualised revenue to reach $100 billion to $120 billion by the end of the year — more than ten times its level at the start of 2026. If that materialises, a valuation in the trillions is not obviously unmoored; it implies a multiple that, while high, is within range of what fast-growing software businesses have commanded.

The load-bearing word is 'expect'. This is a projection held by people with capital committed to the outcome, not a reported figure, and the year is not over.

Why The Range Itself Is The Story

Follow the figures attached to this company across 2026 and the pattern is more informative than any single number.

A $350 billion valuation was reported around Google's investment. $380 billion in February. $965 billion has been reported for a round in May. Offers near $800 billion now. A $2 trillion target for October. Earlier reporting mentioned $61.5 billion as recently as early 2025.

Those figures are not all measuring the same thing — some are round prices, some are secondary offers, some are targets — but the spread is extraordinary, and it does not move in one direction. An $800 billion offer sits below a $965 billion figure reported months earlier.

What that indicates is not a company being repriced by new information. It is a company being priced by appetite, in a market where the quantity of capital seeking AI exposure exceeds the number of places to put it.

What The Filing Will Settle

The IPO is the mechanism that ends this, which is the genuinely useful thing about it.

Anthropic has submitted a confidential draft S-1. When the public version lands it must disclose what private rounds never required: cost of revenue, gross margin, the economics of serving frontier models at scale, and customer concentration. Revenue growth of ten times in a year is impressive; whether it is profitable at the margin is the question no one outside the company can currently answer.

Compute costs are the crux. A business whose largest input cost scales with usage has a different margin structure from conventional software, and that difference is precisely what the filing will make visible.

The Case For Caution

Two things are worth holding in view.

Google and Amazon hold large positions in Anthropic, and their stakes have contributed materially to reported profits at both companies. Those positions are currently marked against negotiated private valuations. A public listing replaces that with a market price, which can move in either direction and will be visible quarterly.

And a company listing at the top of its own valuation range transfers the risk of that range being wrong from a small number of institutions to a broad base of public shareholders. That is what an IPO does. It is not a criticism, but it is worth naming while the numbers are still climbing.

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