/Anthropic has broken with OpenAI and Google over the toughest AI safety bill in America

The frontier AI labs have spent years making broadly the same argument about regulation: that they take safety seriously, that they welcome sensible oversight, and that rules should be workable. In Massachusetts, that consensus has visibly broken.

A state Senate proposal, carried as part of a larger economic development bill, would require large AI developers to commission independent evaluators to assess catastrophic risks in their models every four months.

Anthropic is backing it and has described its preferred version as the most robust AI safety legislation in the nation. OpenAI and Google are opposing it.

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What Is Actually In Dispute

The disagreement is narrower than 'safety versus no safety', and it is worth stating precisely.

Nobody in this argument is opposing third-party review. The dispute is about cadence and independence. Anthropic wants independent risk assessments every four to six months. OpenAI favours something closer to the approach Illinois took — annual third-party audits.

The gap between four months and twelve months sounds procedural. It is not. Frontier models now ship substantially revised versions several times a year, and an annual audit can assess a model that has already been superseded twice. A four-month cadence is an attempt to make evaluation track the release cycle rather than the calendar.

The Case Against, Taken Seriously

OpenAI's objection is not obviously self-serving, and it should be engaged with rather than dismissed.

Its argument is that aggressive state-by-state regulation produces a patchwork of inconsistent rules, and that the compliance burden of satisfying fifty different regimes delays the release of beneficial models — including, it notes, tools used for cybersecurity defence.

That is a real problem. A company shipping into all fifty states under conflicting evaluation regimes faces genuine cost, and there is no federal framework to preempt it. The patchwork concern is the strongest argument available to the opposing side.

The weakness is that it is an argument for federal legislation, and the same companies have not conspicuously pushed for a federal standard strict enough to preempt anything. An objection to state rules that does not come with a proposed alternative functions, in practice, as an objection to rules.

Why Anthropic's Position Is Also Not Free

It would be naive to read Anthropic's stance as pure principle.

The company has built its market identity on safety, and a regulation that makes rigorous evaluation mandatory converts that identity into a competitive moat. Compliance costs that are burdensome for a smaller competitor are absorbable for a company already running the evaluations internally.

That does not make the position wrong. A rule can be simultaneously good policy and commercially convenient for whoever proposed it, and the coincidence is a reason to examine the rule rather than the motive.

What Makes This Consequential

State law has become the actual venue for AI regulation in the United States, in the absence of anything federal. What Massachusetts settles on will be copied, adapted or reacted against by other legislatures, in the way California's privacy law set the template a decade ago.

It is also the first time the frontier labs have publicly taken opposing sides on a specific binding rule rather than on principles. That breaks the industry's ability to speak with one voice to legislators, which is a more significant development than the bill itself.

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