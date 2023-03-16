Angry wife makes Australian couple win $1mn lottery twice in a week

In a win-win situation, an Australian couple miraculously won a $1 million lottery twice in one week after scratching the tickets. The couple living in Dapto, Wollongong were overjoyed when they found out that they won the lottery not once but twice in the same week after the husband confirmed purchasing the same entry twice.

However, the lucky man's lottery hour began on an angry note. “It’s actually a funny story as to why we ended up with the same entry twice,” the lotto winner said.

The husband said his wife was angry with him because he had forgotten to submit the ticket numbers chosen by her last week.

ALSO READ | Winner of USD 2 billion powerball jackpot buys mansion in Hollywood Hills

To make up for the forgotten ticket numbers last week, the man decided to “put them on twice to make up for it”. So, the husband bought two lotto tickets from two different news stands in Dapto using the same numbers which are being submitted by his wife for three decades.

The husband's gesture to seek forgiveness soon proved fortuitous after the couple won the lotto not once but twice.

“This morning she kept crossing off number after number on her ticket, and once we realized we’d won $1 million (roughly $668,000) on one ticket, I thought I should probably tell her about the second identical ticket too,” the newly-minted multimillionaire said.

The chances of winning the Australian lotto twice remain unknown, however, experts estimate that the chances of purchasing one winning ticket are one in 1.845 million.

WATCH | WION Business News | US Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion, largest in history

“I can’t believe this has happened to us,” said the husband. Unlike other lotto winners who start splurging the money, the couple plans to use their $2 million to help the family members.

“My mind is racing with all the things I can do for my family. I can buy my daughter a house. I can set up the children and grandchildren for the future,” said the woman.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.