An interview is sometimes a child's play. This viral video says so

More than three months of the coronavirus pandemic have made parents, especially working mothers, realise what a task working from home can be. More so, when you have small children hankering for your attention all the time.

These perils were exposed in an epic style when an expert being interviewed on the BBC News channel was interrupted by a little girl.

Dr Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, was being asked about the issue of local lockdowns in England when her daughter Scarlett appeared on screen and started talking to her.

Scarlett had a framed unicorn picture that she was eager to place on a bookshelf, and she needed her mother's opinion on exactly where it should go. BBC journalist Christian Fraser took it in his stride, and asked Scarlett's name. He even gave his valuable opinion on the interior decoration question.

“Mummy what's his name?”



Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020 ×

The social media seemed to enjoy this.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020 ×

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne saw a career ahead for Scarlett.

Rewatching and wondering if unicorn placement updates could be a potential half hourly bulletin on my @bbc6music show — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) July 1, 2020 ×

And Wenham replied, "Interior Design with Scarlett. I can make that happen."

Interior Design with Scarlett. I can make that happen. — Clare Wenham (@clarewenham) July 1, 2020 ×

Aah! Can someone please telecast this until 2020 ends?