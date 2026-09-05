/An American AI company is building its 250MW data centre in Saudi Arabia to avoid the fight at home

An American AI company has decided the easiest place to build a very large data centre is not America.

The Deal

Together AI, which serves open-source models to customers, announced a partnership on August 31 with HUMAIN, the Saudi state-backed artificial intelligence company, for a 250 megawatt facility in the kingdom.

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The site would house roughly 120,000 semiconductors. Together AI will use HUMAIN's chips and give HUMAIN a share of the revenue in return, rather than buying the hardware outright.

The company, valued at $8.3 billion in July, says it expects the facility to produce more than $5 billion in annualised revenue. It describes the deal as among the largest AI infrastructure agreements for open source anywhere.

Why Not America

The stated reason is the interesting part, and it has been reported plainly rather than hinted at: building in Saudi Arabia lets the company bypass American backlash over data centres.

That backlash is real and growing. Data centres consume enormous quantities of electricity and, in many designs, water. American communities have increasingly organised against them, utilities have struggled to connect them, and several states have seen local fights over land, grid capacity and residential power prices rising alongside new construction.

For a company that needs 250 megawatts, those are not abstractions. They are years of permitting and the possibility of losing anyway.

Saudi Arabia offers the inverse. Power is abundant and cheap, land is not contested in the same way, and the state is actively courting exactly this construction as part of its economic diversification away from oil.

What Saudi Arabia Is Assembling

This is not a single opportunistic deal. HUMAIN has been signing partners at pace.

Microsoft announced an enhanced partnership with HUMAIN, including new enterprise AI offerings and an AI PC. Qualcomm has announced AI infrastructure work in the kingdom with the same company. HUMAIN has separately arranged a $1.2 billion financing package with Infra to fund 250 megawatts of data centre space, and is working with center3 on plans described as reaching a gigawatt.

The pattern is a state-backed entity positioning itself as the counterparty for anyone who wants large-scale compute without the domestic difficulty of building it — and taking equity, revenue shares or both in exchange.

The Question That Follows

Compute is the strategic asset of this decade, and the United States has spent two years constructing an elaborate apparatus to control where it goes.

Export controls determine which chips may be sold to whom. The Remote Access Security Act, passed by the House, would extend those controls to renting compute remotely, closing the gap that let Chinese laboratories reach restricted hardware through third countries. Washington has treated the physical location of advanced chips as a matter of national security.

American companies voluntarily relocating their compute to a foreign state-backed partner sits awkwardly inside that framework. Not illegally — Saudi Arabia is an ally, and there is no suggestion this arrangement breaches any rule. But the policy logic that says it matters where chips sit does not obviously stop applying when the company moving them is American and the destination is friendly.

The Open Source Dimension

There is a further wrinkle specific to what Together AI does.

The company serves open-weight models — systems whose weights are published for anyone to download and run. The argument for open models has always been that they prevent concentration: no single company controls who may use the capability.

A 250 megawatt facility dedicated to serving those models, financed and hardware-supplied by a single state-backed entity taking a revenue share, is a considerable concentration of the infrastructure that open models actually run on. Open weights do not help if the practical ability to serve them at scale sits in a small number of hands.

That is not an argument against the deal. It is a reminder that openness at the model layer and concentration at the infrastructure layer are entirely compatible, and that the second is where the leverage tends to end up.

What To Watch

Whether other American AI companies follow. The domestic constraints Together AI is routing around apply to everyone, and the Gulf states have capital, power and political will in a combination almost nowhere else offers.