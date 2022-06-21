Amid Ukraine war, website of a British newspaper blocked in Russia

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The website of UK-based newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor's data showed on Tuesday (June 21). TASS news agency cited the regulator as saying that the access to Telegraph.co.uk was restricted after it was found to have disseminated "inaccurate information about the special military operation conducted by Russia's Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine."

Russia announced the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, calling it a "special military operation". Ever since the invasion, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, blocking the websites of foreign news outlets. Russia claims the international sites might have spread "fake" news about its military campaign.

Although, The Telegraph has claimed that it is the first British newspaper to have its website blocked in Russia. But, notably, the website of the BBC was among other sites that were apparently blocked in Russia for their coverage of the Ukraine war.

The Telegraph said: "The Telegraph is proud of its reporting of the invasion of Ukraine and regrets attempts by Russia to restrict press freedoms."

Meanwhile, a Russian television signal was turned on in the occupied southern region of Kherson. It appears as the latest move aimed at strengthening Moscow's control over the area.

Russia has already introduced the ruble in Kherson and begun distributing Russian passports. Kherson is the city of the same name was the first to fall to Russia within days of the invasion.

