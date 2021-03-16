Amid surge in COVID-19, Brazil's neighbours limit travel to virus-hit country

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Brazil's neighbouring countries have begun restricting travel to the premier Latin American country as the country battles the virus.

Colombia has halted passenger flights to Brazil with Argentina deciding to cut air travel to its neighbour.

Peru had banned air traffic from Brazil as Manaus, an Amazon rainforest city which suffered the second wave of infections amid reports of other Amazon region being adversely affected by the virus, also the existence of the Brazilian variant has made matters worse.

Amid the surge in cases, Brazil ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another 38 million of Johnson & Johnson as ex-health minister Eduardo Pazuello had asserted that the country had secured 563 million vaccine doses by the end of the year.

President Bolsonaro meanwhile has been battling the virus as Brazil has become the second-worst country to be hit with the virus after the United States with over 11.5 million coronavirus cases and over 279,280 deaths.

Jair Bolsonaro on Monday announced that he will appoint cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as health minister, the fourth to hold the post during the pandemic as the government continues its fight against the virus-hit country.

"The conversation (with Queiroga) was excellent," Bolsonaro said. "He has everything in my opinion to do a good job, giving continuity in everything Pazuello did until today," the Brazilian president added even as he faces harsh criticism for handling the pandemic and earlier denials of the severity of the crisis.

"From now on we are going to a more aggressive phase regarding the fight against the virus," Bolsonaro said.

Brazil has been hit by a second wave with over 1,800 deaths per day on average, up from 703 at the beginning of the year with the new strain adding to the pressure on health services.

The country has granted full regulatory approval to the AstraZeneca vaccine even as Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria and Thailand have suspended the use of the vaccine.

The Bolsonaro government has also announced the purchase of 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V in its attempt to combat the virus.