Amid staff exodus, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal dispels whistleblower’s claims

Amidst reports of rising employees departures and explosive revelations by a whistleblower, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has assured the staff during a companywide meeting that the tech company is doing its all to address multiple challenges faced by it, and called the allegations by the whistleblower “foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate”, reported Reuters which heard the audio clip of the meeting.

Agrawal said a "false narrative" has been created about the company, which "is currently challenging our integrity”, adding, "I know that that can be frustrating, and I know it can be challenging."

Agarwal’s Wednesday meeting sought to push back the claims made by Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, in a whistleblower complaint that Twitter misled federal regulators about its protection against hackers and spam accounts.

He further claimed that some of the company's executive team have tried to cover it up.

General Counsel Sean Edgett said that Twitter reached out to “various agencies” globally before the news broke.

“We have never made a material misrepresentation to a regulator, to our board, to all of you,” he said.

During the meeting, the Twitter staff asked questions to company leaders about whether Twitter would hire or promote more junior staff members and how the tech company could be expected to hit its growth targets given the employee exodus.

“The only way for us to deliver is by narrowing our focus to fewer things and for that to be proportionate to the number of people here,” Agrawal said.

Twitter executives told staff that employee attrition has soared to 18.3 per cent, primarily due to the months-long chaos related to the Elon Musk takeover, current employees previously told Reuters.

Before Musk offered to buy the company for $44-billion, the attrition rate hovered between 14 per cent to 16 per cent.

Twitter is currently in a legal tussle with billionaire Musk after he pulled out of the deal, citing unresolved disagreements with the social media firm’s leadership over fake accounts on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies)

