American Kennel Club releases list of most popular dog breeds of 2020 

If you own a dog, you probably already know just how awesome they are. They fill your life with love, loyalty and a lot of fur.

They are always happy when you get home. Their loyalty knows no bounds, they love you unconditionally. They are simply the best.

The news is that the American Kennel Club has released a list of the most popular dog breeds of 2020 and if you are wondering whether your cuddle buddy has made it to the list, we have got you covered in this story.

In 2020, a lot of us coped with the pandemic by welcoming a dog into our homes. The surge in adoptions had some shelter homes run out of canines to take home but Americans were very particular about what kind of dogs they chose.

Based on their registration statistics, the American Kennel Club has released its 2020 list of the most popular dog breeds. Who has clinched the top spot? The Labrador Retriever is the topper for the 30th straight year. America's love affair with the Labrador continues.

Watch |

This energetic, eager-to-please breed saw 98,300 adoptions last year. Giving tough competition to the Labrador was the French Bulldog, who is at number two. These cute canines with their squat bodies wrinkly faces and bat ears witnessed a surge in popularity in 2020.

The buyers were willing to pay a fortune. In fact, just last month, Lady Gaga's two Frenchies were stolen at gunpoint and the pop star did not hesitate in offering 500,000 dollars for their safe return.

By the way, these Frenchies interestingly replaced a proud protector from the second spot. The German Shepherd, the all-weather breed, is now on the third spot.

They may look intimidating but they make a great family pet and two of them now have the honour of being America's first pets, Champ and Major. They are living a plush life at the White House with their owner US President Joe Biden.

On the fourth spot is the Golden Retriever. From their soulful piercing eyes to their wise-looking friendly face or their flowing and strikingly golden fur, Americans just couldn't help but bring these beautiful furry companions home.

On the fifth spot is the smooshy Bulldog, followed by the playful Poodle on the sixth, the gentle Beagle on the seventh, the mighty Rottweiler on the eighth and the agile Pointer on the ninth and the goofy Daschund on the 10th spot.

Their popularity may vary but there's no denying that for most people, the only one, who understands them best are their dogs irrespective of their breed.