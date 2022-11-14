Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says will donate most of his $124 billion fortune to charity

Amazon founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos in an interview said that philanthropy is "hard work" and that he will give away most of his $124 Billion fortune to charities fighting climate change.

In an interview with CNN, Bezos said that he and his partner journalist-turned-philanthropist Lauren Sánchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money".

Watch | WION Business Watch: Jeff Bezos on brink of $23 billion wealth drop

However, as per Daily Mail, he did not specify exactly how much or to which charities. he did say that he wants to support people who "can unify humanity and heal deep social and political divisions."

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way. It's not easy, building Amazon was not easy," he said adding "It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates and I'm finding that philanthropy is very similar – it's not easy it's very hard".

Also read | Jeff Bezos is pouring money to crack secret of living 'forever'

While Bezos has already committed $10 Billion to fight climate change and protect nature through the 'Bezos Earth Fund', he has faced criticism for not joining the Giving Pledge. The pledge involves hundreds of the world's wealthiest people committing to donate the majority of their wealth to charity.

Recently the billionaire also awarded country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award". As per Bezos, the award honours and recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility.".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.