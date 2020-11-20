Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposal on coronavirus triggers Twitter spat with Nikki Haley

Nov 20, 2020

File photo: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nikki Haley Photograph:( Reuters )

A proposition by New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to pay American people staying at home triggered a spat on Twitter with former UN ambassador of the country Nikki Haley and another prominent Republican.

In response, the former Republican governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, alluding to AOC's different recommendations, tweeted:

Ocasio-Cortez immediately shot back that she needed Republicans to "discover the spine to face their corporate givers" and decision in favor of the Democrats' HEROES Act, which evidently does exclude a "Money Street bailout" this time. 

Republicans have scrutinised the HEROES Act over what they state are billions in bailouts for Democrat-run expresses that would compensate their lead representatives for unforgiving lockdowns as opposed to helping individuals and organizations monetarily destroyed by them. 

Congressperson Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) additionally joined the conflict, tweeting:

AOC reacted by blaming Loeffler for having no reason for having a problem with utilisation of public assets, citing a case that she had "talented yourself personal luxury plane on an open dime and abused degenerate assessment escape clauses to do it." 

Loeffler considered the allegation a "some conspicuous lie to occupy from your communist closure" and raised AOC's own duty issues from a year ago. 

While their separate fan bases savored the Twitter contention, it doesn't appear to have convinced anybody of the general benefits of any of the proposition in question.

