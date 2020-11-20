Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposal on coronavirus triggers Twitter spat with Nikki Haley

A proposition by New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to pay American people staying at home triggered a spat on Twitter with former UN ambassador of the country Nikki Haley and another prominent Republican.

To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2020 ×

In response, the former Republican governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, alluding to AOC's different recommendations, tweeted:

AOC, Are you suggesting you want to pay people to stay home from the money you take by defunding the police? Or was that for the student debts you wanted to pay off, the Green New Deal or Medicare for All? #WhereIsTheMoney https://t.co/wZxxz67wcv — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 19, 2020 ×

Ocasio-Cortez immediately shot back that she needed Republicans to "discover the spine to face their corporate givers" and decision in favor of the Democrats' HEROES Act, which evidently does exclude a "Money Street bailout" this time.

Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up to their corporate donors & vote for the same measures they did in March, except without the Wall St bailout this time.



And I know you’re confused abt actual governance but police budgets are municipal, not federal. https://t.co/GCyUagbruG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2020 ×

Republicans have scrutinised the HEROES Act over what they state are billions in bailouts for Democrat-run expresses that would compensate their lead representatives for unforgiving lockdowns as opposed to helping individuals and organizations monetarily destroyed by them.

Congressperson Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) additionally joined the conflict, tweeting:

AOC wants to lock down our economy, lock the American people in their homes, and put the government in charge of every single part of our lives.



No wonder she supports @ReverendWarnock.



It’s not going to happen on my watch. https://t.co/NMAQYu29ZI — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 19, 2020 ×

AOC reacted by blaming Loeffler for having no reason for having a problem with utilisation of public assets, citing a case that she had "talented yourself personal luxury plane on an open dime and abused degenerate assessment escape clauses to do it."

.@KLoeffler disclosures show you seem to have gifted yourself private jet on public dime & exploited corrupt tax loopholes to do it.



If you’re happy helping yourself to public funds, maybe take a seat before arguing against stimulus checks to help everyday people in a pandemic. https://t.co/ZlhL2DjzpB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2020 ×

Loeffler considered the allegation a "some conspicuous lie to occupy from your communist closure" and raised AOC's own duty issues from a year ago.

Hi!



Not surprising you’d babble some blatant lie to distract from your socialist shutdown.



Anyway, while we’re on the subject, Georgians don’t want any of your $93 trillion tax increase. Also, have you paid your own?



Have a great night! https://t.co/Yp0FDYhlM7 https://t.co/Hl4jb7zKVf — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 20, 2020 ×

While their separate fan bases savored the Twitter contention, it doesn't appear to have convinced anybody of the general benefits of any of the proposition in question.