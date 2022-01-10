Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez infected with Covid, was previously spotted partying maskless

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the United States Congress from New York, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, her office stated she was "experiencing symptoms and recovering at home."

The Democratic congresswoman's office said on Sunday evening that Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she ?encourages everyone to get their booster? and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But what's making news is the claim that the infection has been detected shortly after Ocasio-Cortez was seen without a mask in a bar in Miami

A video doing rounds on social media purportedly shows her at that very party.

National Review, a conservative news outlet in the US had also reported on December 30 that Ocasio-Cortez was seen in a restaurant without wearing a mask.

The US is dealing with surge in Covid infections due to Omicron variant. New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituency is witnessing rise in the number of cases as well.

On Saturday, news agency AFP said that infection tally had topped two million per day.

An average of 2,106,118 new daily infections were reported over the seven-day period, shortly after the one million case threshold was passed in the week of December 23-29, 2021.

New global case numbers have soared by 270 percent since the highly contagious Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November.

But Covid-related deaths were at their lowest level since October 2020, with an average of 6,237 per day recorded in the period between January 1 and 7.

