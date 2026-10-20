/Alberta Referendum: Voters reject proposal to leave Canada in historic unity vote

Alberta voted Monday (Oct 19) to remain part of Canada, rejecting a campaign to separate the oil-rich western province from the rest of the country. CBC News projected late Monday evening local time that voters had endorsed staying in Canada over the option of holding a second vote on secession. The referendum reflected Alberta's long-standing resentment toward the central government, as well as more recent discontent. Many separatist leaders rose to political prominence by organising large protests against Covid-era restrictions. Unlike in Quebec, which held two unsuccessful votes on leaving Canada, secessionist sentiment has always been a minority view in Alberta. Opponents nonetheless feared voters might back a second referendum to signal their unhappiness with the province's relationship with Canada, and that loyal Albertans might stay home, assuming the province would never reject the nation.

The vote was the initiative of Danielle Smith, the conservative premier, who angered both sides. She became United Conservative Party leader largely with the backing of separatists who had ousted her predecessor, Jason Kenney. Federalists were upset that she added the question on a second secession vote to a previously planned referendum with nine other questions on provincial powers and immigration.

The move followed a court decision blocking separatists' attempt to force a vote through a petition. Federalists called her decision an effort to circumvent the courts and unconstitutional. Separatists, meanwhile, were dismayed that she opted for a vote on holding another vote rather than a clear stay-or-leave question.

Smith said she would vote to remain in Canada, but secession opponents doubted her sincerity. In an online forum last month, she said she backed fighting for Alberta within Canada while outlining grievances with Ottawa. She asked whether the country actually wants Albertans when their livelihood is treated as something to be phased out, a reference to environmental policies under former prime minister Justin Trudeau that many saw as an attempt to shut down the oil sands.

Business groups, former premiers and local politicians firmly backed remaining in Canada. Economic studies, including one commissioned by the provincial government, forecast enormous costs from leaving. The vote also took place against the backdrop of President Trump's trade war on Canada and his musings about making it the 51st state. Some prominent separatist leaders travelled to Washington three times last year seeking support from low-level State Department officials.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was raised in Edmonton, called the referendum a "dangerous bluff." He drew enthusiastic crowds at two large rallies for remaining in Canada last week in Edmonton and Calgary. Smith attended neither.