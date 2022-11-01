Alarming figure as more than a million in US are rationing insulin because of its high cost

A recent study based on a national survey in the United States found that more than 1.3 million American adults with diabetes did not take doses of insulin due to delays in buying amid an escalating cost of this life-saving medication.

The Guardian reported that some insulin rights activists, and those who have diabetes, raised their voices to handle the serious issue of the high costs of insulin in the United States.

For the unversed, insulin, the main anabolic hormone of the body, is a peptide hormone produced in the pancreas by special cells, called beta cells. In terms of medication, it is used in any pharmaceutical preparation of the protein hormone insulin that is used to treat high blood glucose.

The study published last month on October 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine estimated that about 16.5 per cent of adults with diabetes, who are dependent on insulin did not take full doses as prescribed. It happened because of the issues related to the affordability of the drug.

The study has been led by researchers at Harvard Medical School, City University of New York’s Hunter College, and the nonprofit consumer advocacy organisation Public Citizen.

The survey-based study also provides an alarming figure that tells the number of Americans who struggle to afford a drug they can't live without.

In the US, official data shows that diabetes is currently the seventh-leading cause of death. But another study published in 2017 suggests the occurrence of deaths due to diabetes is much higher but it is frequently being overlooked in causes of death.

As quoted by the Guardian report, Angela Lautner of Kentucky who lived with type 1 diabetes for 22 years, said: "I've been on Eli Lilly’s Humalog insulin since 2000, nothing has changed in that vial, not how I use it, nothing has changed except for the price."

"The instant, the very instant, that I can't afford insulin, death is literally staring me in the face and I would die within 24 hours or be in the emergency room on my way out without insulin, every single human would," Lautner added.

