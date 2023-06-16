Airman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking top Pentagon secret, indicted on six federal charges

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that Jack Teixeira, an Air National Guardsman, has been formally indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to national defence.

Teixeira, a junior enlisted airman from the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 102nd Intelligence Wing, was arrested in April and charged under the Espionage Act. As per allegations, he took classified information from Otis Air National Guard Base and shared it on Discord, a popular social media platform among gamers. Severity of charges against Teixeira Each charge against Teixeira carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the Justice Department. The alleged actions of Teixeira mark one of the most significant security breaches in the United States since the release of classified documents on the WikiLeaks website in 2010, which involved over 700,000 documents, videos, and diplomatic cables.

Watch:Fake image of explosion at Pentagon briefly goes viral × The Justice Department's announcement of the indictment stated that Teixeira posted images of classified documents on Discord, which were clearly marked with standard classification labels such as "SECRET," "TOP SECRET," and SCI designations, indicating highly classified US government information. Teixeira yet to plead not guilty At 21 years old and a native of Massachusetts, Teixeira has not entered a formal plea and remains in federal custody. In a recent ruling, a judge determined that he should remain detained until the trial, citing his "lack of integrity" and emphasising the potential risks he posed to individuals both in the US and abroad by leaking the documents.

Teixeira's defence lawyers have argued that he did not anticipate the further dissemination of the classified information he posted on Discord. They also criticised prosecutors for their alleged exaggeration regarding the potential compromise of classified information.