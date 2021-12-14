Airlines bringing unvaccinated travellers to Ghana airport to face hefty fine

In what can be called an effort to keep a check on the spread of Covid, an operator of a main international airport in Ghana will impose a penalty on airlines for bringing unvaccinated travellers to the country.

The organisation, which runs Kotoka International Airport in the capital Accra, has decided to fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger, who is either not vaccinated against COVID-19 or tests positive upon arrival, Ghana Airports said on Tuesday.

The directive, which comes into effect with immediate effect, seems to be in response to an earlier health ministry move, which said that all people entering the country need to be vaccinated.

In a statement, EIB President Werner Hoyer, said, "Ghana has taken significant steps to manage the impact of Covid and unlock long-term investment."

The measure seem to be one of the strictest in Africa. The restrictions come as the European Investment Bank (EIB) has also announced a 75 million euro ($85 million) investment loan to support the country’s response to the pandemic. It seems to be the largest support for a Covid programme in sub-Saharan Africa.

This month, the authorities have also launched a huge Covid vaccination drive to keep a check on the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)