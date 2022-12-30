Air pollution linked to multiple long-term illnesses, confirms UK study

Are the ill effects of air pollution present in the common illnesses that so many of us experience? People who live in contaminated areas are more likely to have many chronic illnesses, according to a recent study—the largest of its kind conducted in the United Kingdom. More than 360,000 people with health data from the UK Biobank between the ages of 40 and 69 were studied by researchers. Even after accounting for variations in wealth, they discovered higher odds of a number of neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular, and common mental health problems including sadness and anxiety. These persistent issues have a negative impact on people's lives and have a significant negative impact on our economy and healthcare system.

The UK government set a goal earlier this month for England to have the worst particle pollution in 2040, as reported by the Guardian. It implies that England intends to comply with the 2005 World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations in 18 years, 35 years after the recommendations were established. For people who live with particle pollution that is worse than the 2040 England target, the new health study indicated an additional 20 per cent likelihood of developing several long-term illnesses.

Dr Ioannis Bakolis, from King’s College London, who spoke to the Guardian and also led the study, said: “We will need to track people’s changing health over time to know for sure if air pollution caused these chronic health problems. If air pollution exposure indeed affects risk, it presents an opportunity to shape the epidemic of multiple long-term illness using environmental policy such as expanding low-emission zones or avoiding building care homes in pollution hotspots.”

Air pollution has been affecting the height and health of soldiers who had grown up close to heavily coal-used areas, according to a recent analysis of army data from the First World War.

All of this strengthens the case that exposure to air pollution can cause a variety of chronic illnesses. To put it another way, there may be more advantages to clean air than we realise.