/Air India announces phased resumption after ‘safety pause’ triggered by Ahmedabad plane crash

The tragic Ahmedabad flight AI171 crash on June 12 led Air India to take a ‘safety pause’ to run checks on its Boeing 787 fleet. On Tuesday (July 15), the airline said they are prepared to restore schedules.
The tragic Ahmedabad flight AI171 crash on June 12 led Air India to take a ‘safety pause’ to run checks on its Boeing 787 fleet. On Tuesday (July 15), the airline said they are prepared to restore schedules. The notice comes amid the ongoing investigation into the crash, which suggests the fuel was cut off. These are initial findings, the probe is not complete, and the final report will be released in due course.
The statement read, “Air India today announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced pursuant to its “Safety Pause”, taken following the tragic accident of AI171 onJune 12. That Pause enabled Air India to perform additional precautionary checks on its Boeing 787 aircraft as well as accommodating longer flying times arising from airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East.
Also read: Pilot's fault or 'chip malfunction'? What's the real reason behind Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad? Here's what we know
It added, “The partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies fromAugust 1, relative to July, with full restoration planned fromOctober 1.”
Airline releases information on New Route:
Flights reinstated/frequencies increased
Europe
Far-East
Routes to see reduction or changed frequency until September 30
Europe
North America
Australia
Africa
Temporary suspension until September 30