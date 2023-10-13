Air Canada suspends pilot for sharing anti-Israel posts wearing pro-Palestinian colors in uniform

Air Canada took action against a pilot who wore pro-Palestinian colours while in Uniform, as per The Toronto Sun reports.

The pilot was grounded to a Montreal-based B787 after concerns were raised over his social media posts that contained offensive remarks about Israel.

"The pilot was taken out of service as of yesterday," reported The Toronto Sun quoting Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick.

"We did this because this individual's opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada's views in any way," said Fitzpatrick. "This person has never been authorized to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee."

The airline condemned the social media post by the pilot following the incident and said that they were probing the matter very seriously.

Taking to its official X account, Air Canada said, "We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms." We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 10, 2023

'Hamas is ISIS', says Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the Hamas terrorists beheaded soldiers and raped women during their attack on the state.

In a televised address Wednesday night, he detailed atrocities that took place during the attack, hours after he announced a war-time Cabinet to oversee the fight.

"We were attacked on Saturday with such barbarism that has not been seen since the Holocaust. Hundreds of people were slaughtered, entire families were murdered in their beds and homes, women were brutally raped and murdered; More than a hundred were kidnapped, including children" Netanyahu said.

"The scale of this evil has only grown. They forced dozens of children, burned them and executed them. They cut off the heads of soldiers, they murdered the young people who were celebrating at a festival in the wild, they surrounded them with jeeps and shot them into a hole in the ground. We have not seen such barbarism in the entire history of the State of Israel. They are even worse than Daesh (ISIS)- and that's how we should treat them" he said.

(With inputs from agencies)





