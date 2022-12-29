UK mulls imposing Covid restrictions on travellers from China; Australia says no change in travel advice

Just hours after the United States announced travel restrictions for Chinese travellers, the United Kingdom too on Thursday is reportedly considering similar COVID-19 curbs on commuters from China.

As per a report by the Telegraph, the nation is mulling over restrictions including requiring tests for the deadly virus.

Officials from UK's Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) are expected to reach a decision today on whether the nation will take inspiration from the United States, Italy, India and a few other nations in imposing Covid restrictions on travellers from China.

Just a day earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister had said that restrictions were not something the nation was looking at.

Australia on the other hand as per a Reuters report said that it will make no change to its rules for travellers from China. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that they are consulting heath experts but at the moment there is no change in travel advice, adding that they are monitoring "the situation, as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID here in Australia as well as around the world."

Recent days have seen nations stepping up precautionary measures involving travellers from China. These restrictions come as this month Beijing abruptly eased its once stringent zero-covid rules that left much of its population vulnerable to infection and its infrastructure overwhelmed.

The United States has made mandatory a negative COVID-19 result. Passengers from China will have to submit to the airline before boarding a negative Covid test that needs to be done two days before flying. Italy on the other hand has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China.

Malaysia has put in place additional tracking and surveillance measures, Japan said it would require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. Meanwhile, India's health ministry said that travellers coming from "selected countries" will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests, additionally, two per cent of international passengers will have to submit to random sampling tests.

(With inputs from agencies)

