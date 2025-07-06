/After Russia, will Pakistan recognise Afghan Taliban rule? Here's what Islamabad says

The remarks came days after Russia became the first country to officially recognise the Taliban's rule. Pakistan is in no hurry to recognise the Afghan Taliban government, and any decision will be made keeping the country's interest in mind, officials here have said. The remarks came days after Russia became the first country to officially recognise the Taliban's rule. Moscow’s decision, some observers feel, may be a prelude to other regional countries finally embracing the Taliban.

However, officials in Pakistan told The Express Tribune newspaper that the decision of Russia was not a surprise, as Moscow for some time had indicated they would reconcile with the fact that the Taliban were now in charge and there was no other option but to accept their rule. The Russian decision also stems from the fact that greater engagement with the Taliban government would help address the terrorist threat and advance its geostrategic interests.

“We, of course, will take a decision keeping in view our interest. I can tell you there is no hurry,” said a Pakistani official when asked whether Islamabad would also recognise the Taliban rule.



A source, however, did not rule out the possibility of Pakistan taking a more pragmatic approach if other regional players follow the Russian footsteps. At his weekly news briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reacted cautiously to Moscow’s decision, saying it was a matter between two sovereign states.

In any case, the source said, Pakistan has a robust engagement with the Taliban ruled Kabul. “The de facto recognition is there,” the source said. Pakistan has given no hints about officially recognising the Taliban government, but agreed to upgrade the diplomatic ties.

Last month, after a trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Chinese Foreign Ministers in Beijing, Islamabad and Kabul decided to elevate their diplomatic ties. Both sides are in a process to fulfil their responsibilities before formally appointing ambassadors in each other’s capitals. China is thought to have played a key role in brokering the deal in the hope that greater engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan would address security concerns.

One of the reasons that Pakistan has not yet recognised the Taliban government is the unresolved issue of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan. But the Afghan government recently took certain steps, which Pakistan thinks could make a difference. One major such move includes the Taliban government’s crackdown on Afghan nationals who were joining the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Sources said that it is in the Taliban’s interest to address the security concerns of Pakistan and other neighbouring countries. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have gradually improved since the visit of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Kabul. Afghan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to travel to Islamabad later this month.