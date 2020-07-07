After losing global support, Jinping is using these tactics to amass more power in China!

China’s Xi Jinping may be undergoing the biggest crisis of his political career. During a time of global scrutiny owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, China attacked India out of the blue. However, the troops are now withdrawing.

In the aftermath, China has lost India’s market and consumers, alongside the world’s support for it.

China has not admitted any casualties yet, but all reports point to a high number of deaths on the People’s Liberation Army front in the battle. If true, it points to a dangerous pattern whereby sacrifices of its soldiers mean nothing.

Diplomacy dead?

Xi Jinping has dumped the so-called confidence building measures with India, which began in Mamallapuram and culminated in a border clash in the Galwan Valley.

Due to this, Chinese businesses are losing access to one of the largest markets in the world. Products in India are now under scrutiny.

Last year, the value of India's imports from China crossed 70 billion USD, which now looms in uncertainty. The Indian government is now scrutinising Xhinese investments.

Smartphone applications made in China are now being banned and boycotted. The UK has already decided to not involve Huawei in its 5G market. India could be next.

Jinping's moves!

As China's scrutiny grows, Jinping has taken two major decisions to contain dissent.

Firstly, Beijing has created a special task force to ramp up political policing, and the country has stepped up its watch on political activity to maintain “social stability”.

According to a report, this task force has been asked to "handle the disputes and unrest stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Just recently, Xu Zhangrun, a law professor in Beijing was arrested by the police for speaking out against Jinping.

Additionally, Xi Jinping has absolute control over the People's Liberation Army. He leads the Central Military Commission (CMC), which is the top decision making body for China's defence forces.

Allegedly, Jinping is eyeing more control over the military. To this end, China has placed the military reserve forces under a centralised and unified command of the Communist Party and the CMC, effectively implying that the reserve forces now report to Jinping.

A couple of weeks back, the CMC issued orders which said that senior military officials will now be subjected to a "economic responsibility audit".

Starting this month, senior officers will be audited for how well they implement decisions and perform tasks especially when it comes to matters of money. This audit will be a part of an officers' performance evaluation and will dictate appointments and dismissals.