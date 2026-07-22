/After 40 years, Trump clears direct US flights to Lebanon as peace talks gather pace

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 21) announced that American Airlines will once again be allowed to operate direct flights to Lebanon, ending a suspension that has been in place for more than 40 years. The announcement came after Trump hosted Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House, where the two leaders discussed regional security and efforts to stabilise Lebanon following months of conflict.

The meeting marked Aoun's first visit to Washington since taking office and the first visit by a Lebanese president to the White House since 2009. The Lebanese leader is on a four-day trip to the United States, seeking stronger American support for Lebanon's armed forces and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

Direct commercial flights between the United States and Lebanon were suspended in 1985 under then President Ronald Reagan after the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

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Announcing the decision on social media, Trump said he had directed his administration to permit US airlines to resume direct services.

"I am hereby directing my Administration to allow all US airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon so that Americans can easily visit this beautiful land," Trump wrote.

Speaking alongside Aoun at the White House, Trump described Lebanon as "a very badly treated place and country" and said, "We're gonna help it a lot," though he did not provide details of any new US assistance.

The meeting comes as Washington continues diplomatic efforts to secure long-term stability in Lebanon following months of fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Regional tensions have also intensified following the recent conflict involving Iran.

Lebanon hopes the talks will help secure a full Israeli military withdrawal from parts of southern Lebanon that remain under Israeli control, while increasing international backing for the Lebanese Armed Forces to assume authority in areas where Hezbollah has long held influence.

Asked whether Israeli forces would completely withdraw, Trump told reporters, "They're in the process of doing that. They're in the process of redeploying," without elaborating further.

During the meeting, Aoun praised Trump's diplomatic approach, telling him, "Your vision is peace," and describing it as the US president's "legacy". Trump responded light-heartedly, saying, "I do agree with that," before joking that Aoun was handsome and "knows how to get to me", adding, "Now he can have anything."