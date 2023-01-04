After 100 hours of rescue operation, 10-year-old Vietnamese boy trapped into 30-metre concrete pillar dies

A 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who fell into a hollow concrete pillar at a construction site on New Year’s Eve died on Wednesday despite authorities’ best efforts to rescue him.

The rescue operation that went on for 100 hours failed to free the boy, Thai Ly Hao Nam, from the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar. He was searching for scrap metal when he stumbled upon the hollow shaft and fell.

Many heard the boy’s cry for help after he fell into the pillar, but the rescuers said that they received no response from him when they lowered a camera into the shaft on Monday.

The rescuers in the southern Dong Thap province tried to uplift the pillar from its 35-metre-deep hole and cut the boy out, but they were unsuccessful. Efforts are now being made to recover his body for burial.

Doan Tan Buu, the deputy chair of Dong Thap, said that he died as there was not enough oxygen for him to survive and that he suffered multiple injuries.

“The authorities have determined that the victim has died and are trying to recover his body for the funeral,” he was quoted as saying by VnExpress news outlet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the rescuers to make use of all equipment and forces necessary to save him, following which hundreds of soldiers and engineering were dispatched to try and rescue him.

The rescue operation involved pumping oxygen into the pillar to help the boy breathe, while simultaneously clearing mud and water in an attempt to bring the pillar up.

