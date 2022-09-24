Africa's Comic-Con festival resumes after a two-year Covid sabbatical

Luke Andalis, a South African, changes into the muscular Aratak in a temporary dressing area covered in black fabric as he gets ready to perform at Comic-Con Africa, the largest pop culture, fantasy, and gaming convention on the continent.

The 32-year-old cosplayer Andalis giggles to pals as he pulls a stiff green pleather coat over his head and shoulders, saying, "There's so much fur in my mouth."

He decided to dress up as Aratak, the middle-aged Banuk tribe chieftain from the well-known video game Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wild, this year.

The return of Comic-Con Africa has been eagerly awaited by cosplayers and fans following a two-year Covid sabbatical.

Thousands of people gathered at a sizable expo centre next to the FNB Stadium, which served as the site of the FIFA 2010 World Cup final, on Saturday dressed as superheroes, clowns, and aliens in bright masks, sci-fi outfits, and bizarre wigs.

Visitors to the Stranger Things escape rooms, temporary tattoo parlours, and comic refuge were greeted by loud music.

Celebrities from all walks of life will be attending this year's events, including Jamie Campbell Bower, an award-winning actor from Stranger Things and the Twilight series, among others.

South of the commercial capital Johannesburg, at the national leisure centre, is where Africa's third comic convention is taking place. In 2018, the event made its debut in Africa.

In a country where the cosplay industry is not yet as significant as it is in more developed nations, the four-day pop culture festival has received plaudits for giving cosplayers a platform.

