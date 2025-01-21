Afghanistan's Taliban government on Tuesday (Jan 21) announced a prisoner swap with the United States, stating that the exchange deal was brokered by Qatar.

The United States released an Afghan prisoner in exchange for US detainees.

"An Afghan fighter Khan Mohammad imprisoned in America has been released in exchange for American citizens and returned to the country," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Mohammad was serving a life sentence in the state of California after he was arrested "almost two decades ago" in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

The confirmation of the discussions concerning the prisoner swap was announced after outgoing US president Joe Biden handed over to Donald Trump, whose swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday (Jan 20).

According to the US media, the two Americans released by the Taliban are William McKenty and Ryan Corbett.

Corbett has been in the Taliban custody since 2022.

Taliban hopes for 'new chapter' after Trump's election win

After Trump won the US presidential election in Nov 2024, the Taliban released a statement saying that it was hoping for a "new chapter" in its ties with the United States.

Calling the prisoner swap, "a good example of resolving issues through dialogue", the Taliban expressed gratitude for "brotherly country Qatar's" effective role in brokering the deal.

"The Islamic Emirate views positively those actions of the United States that contribute to the normalisation and expansion of relations between the two countries," it added, using the Taliban authorities' name for their government.

Post resuming power in Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities have detained dozens of foreigners.

Family of American freed by Afghan Taliban express 'overwhelming gratitude'

Corbett's family expressed "overwhelming gratitude" on Tuesday that he was coming back home.

"Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan’s life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives," the family said on their website.

(With inputs from agencies)