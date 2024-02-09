'Add a little dragon to your family': Singapore PM urges couples to have more babies this Year of the Dragon

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his Chinese New Year message, on Friday, urged couples in the nation to "add a little dragon" to their families this year of the Dragon.

Taking to X, Loong said that he hoped more couples in the country would be encouraged to have children.

"Tonight, we will be gathering with our loved ones to usher in the #YearoftheDragon. I hope more couples will be encouraged this year to add a "little dragon" to your family," wrote the Singaporean Prime Minister.

In his New Year Message 2024, Loong said: "As we celebrate Chinese New Year, let us also celebrate our families. Families are at the heart of our society."

"One important element of family life is having and bringing up children. It is a great joy for parents to bring kids into this world, and to watch them learn and grow, reaching one milestone after another and growing up year by year. Grandparents, like me, share this joy too. We dote and fuss over our grandchildren, helping the parents to bring them up and contributing our part in this journey filled with happiness, purpose, and love," he added.

He said that Chinese families consider a child born in the year of the dragon to be "extremely auspicious," and remarked, "So now is as good a time as any for young couples to add a 'little dragon' to your family."

The PM said that he hopes his "encouragement prompts more couples to try for a baby, although I know that the decision is a very personal one."

Declining fertility rates

Across the globe, fertility rates have been declining. As per Loong, this is especially true for developed societies like Singapore.

"Each generation has different aspirations. Many young people prioritise developing their careers, spending quality time with their partners, and pursuing other interests. Even couples who want kids may put off starting families, not realising how quickly it gets harder with each passing year."

"All this is quite understandable. But I still hope that more Singaporean couples will decide to have more children, and to have them earlier!" he added.

In 2022, Singapore's resident total fertility rate hit an all-time low of 1.05. This was a fall from the previous records of 1.1 in 2020 and 1.12 in 2021.

Assuring couples of continued government support, he said, "We will build a 'Singapore Made For Families', and continue supporting your marriage and parenthood aspirations."