No active shooter at US Capitol, police call it 'bad call'

US Capitol Police did not find any active shooter in and around the Senate complex and surrounding premises after receiving "a 911 call", Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Hugh Carew said and described the whole situation as a "bad call".

Carew added that neither there was any shooter nor there were any injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon (Aug 2), police said they were responding to reports of a possible active shooter around the Senate building. More than 50 police cars including DC police, Capitol Police, K9s, and many officers with long guns were deployed to the US Capitol Russell Building.

"A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located," Carew said.

NBC News, quoting two police officers, reported that the law enforcement officials have locked down and evacuated the Russell Building Senate Office and blocked access to the underground tunnels leading to the Senate office buildings from the main Capitol building.

Scary. Major police response at the US Capitol Russell Building, police yelling at people to run away. pic.twitter.com/h6PY0Zj9Cw — Corey Walters (@cjmithli) August 2, 2023 ×

“Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating,” US Capitol Police posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023 ×

An email was sent out to congressional staff warning people to take shelter in their office or the nearest one and to take emergency equipment and visitors. It told people to close, lock and stay away from external doors and windows and to find a place to hide or seek cover if they are in a public space, according to NBC News.

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the US Capitol Police said in a post on social media.

Though most lawmakers are not at the Capitol presently since the Senate is in recess, staff members still come to their offices.

A Senate staffer told Reuters news agency that while the Capitol building itself was not on the highest level of lockdown, police advised all workers there to remain in their offices.

(With inputs from agencies)