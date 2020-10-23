'Abraham Lincoln here...': Trump misses Biden's joke at presidential debate

Presidential debates in the United States are an interesting event to be a part of. More so when the incumbent president, Donald Trump is participating in it.

At the second debate, conducted on October 22, the mention of Abraham Lincoln's name, however, raised more eyebrows than Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

On Thursday night, as the debate turned to a discussion of the Black Lives Matter movement, Biden slammed Trump for his self-praise that said no president since Lincoln has helped Black people more than he has.

"Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history. He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one," Biden said of Trump.

Trump responded: "He made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, where did that come in?"

"You said you're Abraham Lincoln," Biden responded.

"No, no. ... I didn't say 'I'm Abraham Lincoln.' I said, 'Not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I've done for the Black community.'"

Trump has a history of comparing himself to the country's 16th president. Last year, Trump claimed no other president had been treated as badly by the press as he has, including Lincoln.

The 'Abraham Lincoln' moment became one of the hot topics on social media.

