'Democrats are holding hostage': Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled Texas to block redistricting vote

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered state police to locate and arrest Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to prevent a vote on a controversial redistricting plan. The move comes after the state House issued civil arrest warrants for the absent members. The Democrats left Texas on Sunday to block a Republican-backed map that could give the party five additional congressional seats ahead of the 2026 midterms. The plan has the backing of President Donald Trump.
“By fleeing the state, Texas House Democrats are holding hostage critical legislation to aid flood victims and advance property tax relief. There are consequences for dereliction of duty,” Abbott said in a statement on Monday. He added that he had instructed the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to “find, arrest and return any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans” and that the order would remain in force until all missing lawmakers were brought back to the Capitol.
DPS officers are limited to operating within Texas, meaning they cannot detain lawmakers who have left the state. However, if any of the Democrats are found within Texas, officers can escort them back to the Capitol. The absent lawmakers face a $500 fine for each day they remain away, breaking quorum.
Democrats have denounced the redistricting plan as “illegal voter suppression of Black and Latino Central Texans” and a “threat to American democracy.” Some appear unconcerned by Abbott’s threats. “He’s trying to get sound bites and he has no legal mechanism,” said Houston Representative Jolanda Jones at a press conference in New York.