/A single B-52 bomber can carry 70,000 pounds of bombs! Here's what that actually looks like

When military specifications say the B-52 can carry a 70,000-pound weapons payload, the number is easy to read and difficult to visualise. Seventy thousand pounds is 32,000 kilograms. It is roughly the weight of eight fully loaded SUVs. It is more than what many commercial cargo aircraft carry. And the B-52 can carry that weight in explosive ordnance across more than 14,000 kilometres without refuelling. Understanding what that payload actually consists of and the sheer variety of weapons a single B-52 can deliver — is what makes the aircraft unlike anything else in any air force on Earth.

The Internal Bomb Bay

The B-52's bomb bay runs through the lower centre of the fuselage and can hold a rotary launcher or conventional bomb racks. It was originally designed to carry free-fall nuclear weapons during the Cold War. Today, the internal bay can hold a rotary launcher loaded with AGM-86 Air-Launched Cruise Missiles — the same weapon used in Operation Secret Squirrel to open the Gulf War. It can also carry GPS-guided Joint Direct Attack Munitions, known as JDAMs, which are conventional bombs fitted with satellite-guidance tail kits that allow them to strike targets with precision from high altitude.

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The Underwing Pylons

In addition to the internal bomb bay, the B-52 has multiple hardpoints under its massive 185-foot wings. These external pylons can carry additional cruise missiles, conventional bombs, precision-guided munitions, and in more recent years, experimental weapons including hypersonic test vehicles. The combination of internal and external carriage gives the B-52 a total weapons capacity that no other operational bomber in any country's inventory can match.

Nuclear Capability

The B-52H remains one of the three legs of the United States' nuclear triad, the combination of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and bomber-delivered nuclear weapons that forms the backbone of American nuclear deterrence. The B-52 is certified to carry B61 nuclear gravity bombs as well as nuclear-tipped cruise missiles. When a B-52 is deployed on a nuclear alert mission, the aircraft and its payload represent a level of destructive capability that is measured in megatons.

Sea Mines, Conventional Bombs, And Hypersonics

The B-52's versatility goes beyond nuclear and precision-guided weapons. It has been used to deploy naval sea mines, flying over ocean areas and dropping mines that sink to the seabed to deny enemy ships passage. It has carried massive conventional bomb loads in every American conflict from Vietnam onward. And it has served as the primary testbed for experimental hypersonic weapons, including the AGM-183 Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon programme, which uses the B-52 as a launch platform for missiles that travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5.

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