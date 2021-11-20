'A major milestone': Canada approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11

In what has been termed as a "a major milestone" by Health Canada, the country has now authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between 5 and 11. The decision comes in after a few companies sent an application requesting a clinical trial for thousands of children in this age group.

(1/9) The NACI recommends two 10 mcg doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty #CovidVaccine may be offered to children 5-11 years of age, with at least 8 weeks between the first and second dose. Read the summary of NACI’s recommendations: https://t.co/W9RHyOe4RJ pic.twitter.com/y50P5qtLb7 — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) November 19, 2021 ×

It was then concluded that the vaccine shows the same efficacy rate as those recorded in trials among adults aged 16 to 25.

"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age outweigh the risks," said an official statement from Health Canada.

It was found that the vaccine is 90 per cent effective at preventing the deadly coronavirus. Also, there were no serious side effects seen.

"To date, Health Canada has not identified any new safety issues for 5-11 year olds compared to the known safety profile in adolescents and young adults. Safety data will be continually monitored," Health Canada wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Canada had authorised the same vaccine for children aged 12 years and up.

As per data by Health Canada, nearly 75 per cent of all Canadians are fully vaccinated, including 84 per cent of those 12 and older.

Not just Canada but countries like Israel and the US have also authorised Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children.

China, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia and Colombia have also started vaccinating children under 12. However, they are using Chinese vaccines.

Meanwhile, the pharma giant has struck a deal to sell 10 million Covid-19 treatment courses to the US government for USD 5.3 billion. It said that approval of the agreement was pending from regulators.

Pfizer will start delivering the treatments to the US government later this year and continue through the end of 2022.

