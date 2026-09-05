/A company built on AI safety is about to ask public markets to price it

Anthropic has confirmed that it submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a confidential basis. Reporting around that filing points to a Nasdaq listing as soon as October, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley leading an offering expected to raise more than $60 billion.

If it completes near those figures it would be among the largest public offerings in the history of the stock market.

A Caution On The Numbers

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The valuations attached to this listing deserve scepticism, and the range is the reason.

Google's investment earlier in 2026 was struck at a reported $350 billion valuation. A Series H-1 in May has been reported at $965 billion. The New York Times reported in late August that an eventual IPO could value the company at $2 trillion.

Those figures span a factor of nearly six within a single year. Some of that is genuine repricing in a fast-moving market, but a spread that wide across sources and dates is not a valuation — it is a range of opinions about one, and no single number in it should be reported as settled.

Because the S-1 was submitted confidentially, it is not available on EDGAR. Anthropic has not set a share price, a share count, or a listing date, and has said the timing and completion of any offering depend on market conditions.

The Risk Factor

The detail that makes this filing genuinely unusual was reported by CNBC in late August: the S-1 is expected to name public backlash against AI among its risk factors.

Risk-factor sections are typically defensive boilerplate, drafted to inoculate against future litigation. But this one is close to the company's foundational premise. Anthropic has positioned itself for years as the lab that takes AI risk seriously — and it is now, reportedly, obliged to tell prospective shareholders that public hostility to its industry could damage the business.

There is no contradiction in that, strictly speaking. A company can believe the technology is dangerous, believe it should be built carefully, and disclose that others disagree. But it does compress an unusual amount of tension into a regulatory document.

What The Filing Will Actually Reveal

The financial disclosure is the part worth waiting for.

Anthropic's annualised revenue was reported at around $30 billion as of April 2026. What has never been public is the cost of producing it: compute spend, gross margin, the economics of serving frontier models at scale. Private rounds do not require that; a public listing does.

The same filing will settle a related question. Google and Amazon have both taken large positions in Anthropic — Google committing up to $40 billion in total, Amazon roughly $33 billion — and their stakes have contributed materially to reported profits at both companies. An IPO puts a market price on those holdings rather than a negotiated one.

Why Now

Two readings, and both are defensible.

The optimistic one: the company has the revenue trajectory to justify a listing and is choosing to raise while conditions are favourable, funding compute commitments that run to many tens of billions.

The sceptical one: private valuations have run far ahead of what late-stage investors will keep funding, and a public listing transfers that risk to a broader base of buyers. Companies rarely list at the bottom of their own perceived value.

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