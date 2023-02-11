A Chinese woman 'purchases' uninhabited Okinawa island: Report

An uninhabited island in Okinawa Prefecture of Japan was reportedly bought by a Chinese woman, whose identity was not revealed.

Japan Times reported on Saturday (February 11) that the woman's claims were made on social media, which led to a stir online.

According to the report, a few users highlighted that the move would be part of Beijing's attempt at "an expansion of Chinese territory".

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, said as quoted by Chinese media that a company run by her relative had bought Yanaha Island, which is located north of the Okinawa main island.

A Tokyo-based consulting firm owns part of the island. The firm reportedly specialises in Chinese businesses, public records showed.

Tina Zhang (张), a 34-year-old 🇨🇳 woman from Qingdao, Shandong province, posted videos on Douyin of her hanging out on Yanaha Island (屋那霸岛) — the biggest uninhabited island in Okinawa — which she claimed she bought in 2020.



Yanaha is just ~60km from 🇺🇸 Kadena Air Base.



1/n

🇯🇵🏝"Yanaha/屋那覇島" Island,the largest uninhabited island in Okinawa,has been bought by a Chinese woman entrepreneur in her 30s. Under a law in Japan,no one can enter a place without the consent of the land owner. Despite being a hot topic on the SNS in China,no news in Japan. pic.twitter.com/CGDh0lnoqf — བོད་ᗰIYᑌ🎌💋🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇳🇦🇺🇧🇹🇲🇳🇹🇭☪️🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@TenzinMiyu) February 6, 2023 ×

Divulging further details, the office of Izena village in Okinawa said that the company owns about 50 per cent of the total land. Its beaches are mostly held by the local government.

The woman posted a video on a social media forum in late January, where she can be seen showing her first visit to the island.

As per Japan Times, an Izena Island resident had taken the Chinese woman and another woman on a trip to Yanaha Island by boat.

The resident said they stayed there for several hours and took pictures and footage of the local scenery.

The online video showed a document addressed to the consulting firm, which claims on its website to have acquired Yanaha Island.

