A book hounds Donald Trump as he hopes for a Nobel Prize

In the US, another book bomb has struck the Trump campaign. There are new allegations of election interference. And a race to secure Nobel Prize seems to have overshadowed the presidential race.

Bob Woodward, a veteran journalist, has written a tell-all book on the US President. It's titled 'Rage'. It will release next week.

Some excerpts are out.

This one is about the murder of Saudi Arabian dissident Jamal Khashoggi and Donald Trump's role in proving that the Saudi crown prince was innocent.

According to the author, Donald Trump often bragged about the way he protected Mohammed Bin Salman after Khashoggi's assassination.

The book claims that Trump boasted about how he was able to get the US Congress to leave Mohammed Bin Salman alone.

We all remember that CIA had concluded that Mohammed Bin Salman had personally ordered Khashoggi's assassination.

Woodward's book says that Trump did not think so and that he used executive power to block congressional efforts to cut ties with Riyadh.

We don't know how true these claims are.

But they have provided enough fodder for the democrats to sustain their attacks on Donald Trump.

Then there's talk about election hacking.

Tech-giant Microsoft has warned that hackers with ties to Russia, China and Iran are trying to interfere in the presidential race.

But there are no favorites this time.

According to Microsoft both, Republicans and Democrats are apparently on target. According to Tim Burt, the Vice-President of Microsoft, most of the infiltration attempts in recent months have been halted by the company's secure software.

However, he has refused to comment on who may have been successfully hacked or impacted.

Russia and China have dismissed the allegations like always. Iran has not even cared to respond.

On our third big development for the day. And this is huge.

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel

A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Name of the lawmaker is Christian Tybring Gjedde

He is the same man who nominated Trump for the same prize in 2019 for restoring ties with North Korea.

What's his reason this time?

"I nominated President Trump because he made a great achievement by facilitating the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, and he set an example for the development in the Middle East and, hopefully, that will have an effect that other nations will join the peace agreements and be a part of it and to normalise the relationship between Israel and the Middle East and more countries in the Middle East," he said.

Trump is going to town bragging about Israel-UAE peace deal. It is a sort of a big thing.

But he is upset that the American media is not covering the news enough.

"I don't say this out of ego, but I was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Now, I have to tell you, that's sort of a big thing. And the networks and most of the news didn't cover it. Can you imagine when Obama came to office, they said, we're going to give him the Nobel Peace Prize? He actually said, what did I do? I didn't do anything. He didn't do anything for eight years, frankly. But he said, what did I do? They gave it to him in a matter of weeks. Right. Weeks. And with us, we've done so much with, we have done so much on so many different fronts. Remember North Korea? Remember, they were going to be at war with North Korea. Where's the war? Where's the war? Where's the war?" said Donald Trump.

Well, Mr President has a point. But we are not sure which prize does the President want.

The Nobel Prize or the Noble Prize.