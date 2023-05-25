6.6 earthquake jolts Panama-Colombia border

An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck in the Gulf of Darien near the border of Panama and Colombia late on Wednesday night, May 24, at 10:05 pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Quoting the USGS, Reuters said that the tremors were felt in both countries. A second earthquake strikes! Nine minutes after the first earthquake hit the region, reverberations of another earthquake with a 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the same location. The USGS reported about the aftershocks of the second earthquake. Several follow-up quakes measuring less than 4 in magnitude on the Richter scale have been reported since yesterday night.

As reported by the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was around 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the coast of Panama's eastern town of Puerto Obaldia and both earthquakes struck at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles). No immediate reports of damages The National Civil Protection Agency of Panama, Sinaproc reported that no immediate damage to properties was reported and that they are still monitoring the situation. Officials from the Columbian metropolis of Medellin also reported that the earthquake did not cause any damage. However, social media users have reported about the earthquake stating that the earthquake triggered strong shaking on both sides of the border.

ALSO READ | Colombian Navy intercepts ‘largest ever’ narco-submarine in history with three tonnes of cocaine The strongest earthquake in years! The quakes tremors were felt on both sides of the border. As reported by the officials of Panama, it was one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in the area in recent years. The last recorded strongest earthquake in Panama was in the year 1962 when an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale hit the region.

Sinaproc reported that the tremors were felt in the capital city of Panama and its neighbouring region of West Panama. The Caribbean region of Guna Yala also felt the strong tremors of the quake. No possibility of a tsunami Authorities in Colombia and the United States have ruled out the possibility of a tsunami, with the U.S. Tsunami Warning System specifically stating that there was no tsunami warning as of the moment.

Several seismological agencies report the earthquake The United States Geological Survey was the first seismological agency to report about it. A second report was later issued by Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

(With inputs from agencies)