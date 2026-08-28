/9/11 not a ‘terrorist attack’? Canadian broadcaster under fire over secret memo to employees

Leading Canadian broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), is facing backlash for instructing its staff not to refer to the September 11 attacks as “terrorist attacks” ahead of coverage of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. According to an internal memo sent to CBC journalists, the media outlet reiterated its longstanding policy of not using the terms “terrorist” and “terrorism”.

According to a report in the Toronto Sun, the secret memo stated, “Do not refer to the Sept. 11 attacks as terrorist attacks.”

It further instructed journalists to explain that the “hijackings led to passenger jet crashes in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Manhattan. The World Trade Center was destroyed.”

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After the memo got leaked, CBC has received massive backlash over not using the word “terrorism” to describe what is considered the worst terrorist attack in American history.

Reacting to the memo, US House Republicans questioned, “What possible motive could there be for sanitizing the worst terrorist attack on American soil? Care to explain, @Canada?”

The memo quickly went viral on social media, with users describing the policy as “horrid,” “appalling,” “insane,” and “absolutely shameful.”

What happened on September 11, 2001?

The September 11 attacks remain one of the deadliest and most consequential acts of terrorism in modern history, reshaping US foreign policy and security for decades.

On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda hijackers seized control of four commercial passenger planes after they departed from airports in the northeastern United States. Two aircraft were deliberately crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, causing both towers to collapse after the impacts and ensuing fires.

A third plane struck the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth aircraft crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew fought back against the hijackers.