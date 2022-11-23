6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Turkey

Turkey was rattled by a 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale earthquake on Wednesday near the town of Düzce, about 210km (130 miles) east of Istanbul city.

The tremors were so strong that it was felt in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. So far, no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure have emerged.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake's depth was 3.9km.

A second quake with a 3.9 magnitude quake also struck later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Local media reports stated that some areas witnessed power disruption, while some people got out of their buildings for safety.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that there had been no information about casualties.

It comes 10 days after the country marked the 23rd anniversary of the 1999 earthquake in the same province that killed 710 people. Nationwide earthquake drills were conducted.

Around 80 per cent of Duzce's infrastructure has been rebuilt since the 1999 earthquakes, the city's mayor told local media.

Dunce’s 1999 earthquake followed an even larger one that took place months earlier in Izmit city which killed more than 17,000 and left buildings in the region in a weakened state.

Duzce was hit by a major 7.2 magnitude earthquake in 1999 which left at least 845 people dead.

