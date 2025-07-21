/5 SHOCKING similarities between Bangladesh jet crash and Ahmedabad Air India crash

A Made-in-China training aircraft crashed in Uttara, Dhaka, on Monday (July 21) at the Milestone School and College campus. As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara around 1 in the afternoon. 19 people have been reported dead, including the pilot, and multiple people were hospitalised in the crash.

The Air Force Chengdu F-7 BGI crashed onto the campus of the school when the children were present there. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash. The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

The horrifying incident has revived the memories of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in India. Shockingly, there are multiple similarities between the two incidents.



1. Crash shortly after takeoff

The F‑7 BGI training jet took off around 1 in the afternoon on Monday (July 21) and crashed in just a few minutes. Similarly, the Air India plane also crashed just a few seconds after it took off from Ahmedabad for London.

2. Crashed at school/college

The Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into the building of the Milestone School and College. Similarly, the Air India aircraft crashed into the building of the BJ Medical College.



3. Death of students



The Air India crash resulted in the deaths of multiple students of the educational institution, along with the passengers on board the plane. Since it was an air force jet in Bangladesh incident, there were no passengers but the pilot, along with the students of the school lost their lives.

4. Horrifying visuals

Both the Air India plane crash and the Bangladesh jet crash ended up in horrifying visuals from the ground showing the terrifying situation for the kin as well as for the authorities.

5. Pilot tried

When the Air India plane crash occurred, the pilot tried giving the emergency signal using the "MAYDAY" message. In the Bangladesh jet crash, the pilot reportedly tried to save the aircraft to be crashed from a populated area but failed.

'I was terrified'

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present when the plane crashed, told the news agency Associated Press that the school has around 2,000 students, and runs classes from elementary to Class XII.

“I was terrified watching videos on TV,” the 16-year-old told AP. “My God! It’s my school," she added on the phone call.

The injured were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The initial report, as per the Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Sun, said that most of the injured were students of the educational institute. Their identities have not yet been confirmed. The rescue operation is still on.