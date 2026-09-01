/43 teenage boys die of botched mass circumcisions in South Africa

A tribal initiation ceremony in South Africa where teenage boys are circumcised has left 43 boys dead and dozens more mutilated. The centuries-old ritual routinely causes deaths and injuries despite intense government campaigns and law enforcement crackdowns. The circumcisions are often performed at illicit traditional camps by non-qualified operators who use unsterilised razor blades and spears.

The ritual is practised by the Xhosa ethnic group and known as Ulwaluko. Young boys spend nearly a month at bush camps where the circumcisions are performed. Professional surgeons ensure proper hygiene while performing the circumcisions. However, untrained players have also entered the scene and do not follow basic protocols, which has created a major health crisis linked to the practice.

Deaths distribution in Africa circumcisions

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As per data from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, 36 deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape province, while the rest were reported from the North West and Western Cape. In 2025, 93 boys lost their lives. In comparison, the fatalities have dropped this year. However, the government was aiming for "zero deaths" in 2026, but has failed.

In the last decade, gangrene and infection have led to more than 1,000 penile amputations owing to the horrific practice. Critics have slammed the government for failing to track down these camps, most of which are located in rural areas. The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) spokesperson Xolile Ndevu said that the deaths should be declared a “national disaster.”

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