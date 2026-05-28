/16 students dead in dormitory fire at Kenya girls school

A massive fire brokeout in a girl's school dormitory in Kenya on Thursday (May 28) in which as many as 16 people were killed. AFP reported that those killed included mostly children, and 73 have been hospitalised. The fire broke out overnight in Utumishi Girls Academy, a boarding school in Nakuru County, the Red Cross told AFP, without giving casualty numbers. The Kenyan Red Cross said theblaze broke out around 1 am at the Utumishi Girls' Academy Senior ‌School in the Gilgil area, but was only reported only more than two hours later. "First responders, ambulance crew and our support personnel are currently on the ground," a spokesperson for the Red Cross told AFP. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. DW reported that authorities have confirmed that the fire has been contained.

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County police official Masoud Mwinyi spoke to ​distraught parents outside the school and said, “It is a distressing and saddening situation.” Mwinyi told ⁠reporters that around 50 officers were searching the areas around the school for students who may have fled when the blaze broke out.

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History of school fires