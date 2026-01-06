/15-year-old arrested for leaking defence-related information to Pakistan

Authorities in Haryana and Punjab have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Pathankot and a contractor from Ambala for leaking defence-related information with Pakistani handlers. Police in both states said the accused was in contact with individuals across the border and had shared details related to key security installations. A 15-year-old boy from Pathankot was arrested for allegedly passing on information linked to national security to Pakistan’s ISI, terror-linked outfits, and Pakistani military officers, Punjab Police said on Tuesday.

The juvenile, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, was reportedly lured by Pakistani handlers through social media platforms. Officials said he was emotionally vulnerable after being made to believe that his father had been murdered. SSP Pathankot Daljinder Singh Dhillon said the arrest was made after inputs indicated that the minor had been supplying sensitive security-related information to front organisations of terror agencies, the ISI, and Pakistani military personnel. He added that the boy was drawn in through online accounts operated from across the border.

SSP Pathankot Daljinder Singh Dhillon was quoted by news agency, Times Of India, "He fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies through social media, as he was suspicious that his father had been murdered, which affected him mentally. However, the investigation did not reveal any such evidence.”

In the past, many influencers were targetted through social media platforms. In 2025, they were questioned by authortities for leaking information to the other side of the border through social media. The 33-year-old Jyoti Malhotra was one on the list, who had travelled across the border twice, and there are reports of her staying in frequent touch with officials of the High Commission.

And during her visit to Pakistan, she made vlogs that spoke of the country's hospitality. And her chats and other details are surfaced as the probe to establish her links with her Pakistani handlers continues. Jyoti had mentioned that she be married in Pakistan in a certain chat between her and the person who suggested to be her handler. The chat highlights her desire to get married in a neighbouring country. Among other things that the probe is highlighting, she had been in constant touch with the Pakistani nationals, who reportedly work for the ISI.