15 killed after explosion at factory in Russia’s Ryazan region

The death toll from an explosion and fire at the Elastic factory in Russia's Ryazan region has risen - 15, according to a spokeswoman for the ministry of emergency situations on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson stated that 12 individuals were killed in the tragedy.

"Three additional bodies have been discovered, bringing the total to 15," the spokesperson added.

On Russian social media, amateur video footage showed rows of fire vehicles with flaming debris in a forested area near the plant in the town of Lesnoye, 300 kilometres (180 miles) from Moscow.

It was previously said that the fire might have started due to "violations of technological procedures and safety precautions" at the PGUP Elastic facility in the Ryazan area.

According to the plant's website, it manufactures industrial explosives for civilian use, as well as ammunition for the defence industry and gas generators for submarines.



At 08:22 a.m. local time, the emergency ministry got word that a fire had broken out at the facility.

According to the chairman of the local government, the 17 individuals were inside the plant's workshop at the time of the incident.

According to the ministry, more than 170 rescuers have been dispatched to the region.

(With inputs from agencies)