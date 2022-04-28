1,150 civilian dead bodies recovered in Ukraine's Kyiv region since war began: Police

Russian military are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine, prompting widespread charges of war crimes.

President Joe Biden and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have gone so far as to declare it a genocide.

The United Nations is looking into suspected abuses of human rights.

According to a recent statement by Kyiv police, 1,150 civilians' dead bodies have been discovered in the country's Kyiv region since Russia's barbaric assault on Ukraine, with 50-70 percent of them suffering from small-arms bullet wounds.

The majority of the remains were discovered in the town of Bucha, where hundreds of corpses have been uncovered since Russian forces departed, according to Kyiv regional police commander Andriy Nebytov in a video shared on Twitter.

According to Ukraine, Russian forces killed the residents found dead in Bucha during their occupation. The number of people found deceased in Bucha, as well as the circumstances surrounding their deaths, have yet to be confirmed.

Since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has denied targeting civilians.

It has dismissed claims that Russian forces killed people in Bucha while occupying the city as a "monstrous forgery" intended to discredit the Russian army.

"To date, we have found, examined and handed over to forensic institutions 1,150 bodies of dead civilians," Nebytov said in the video, in which he stood in the rubble of buildings destroyed during heavy fighting in the Kyiv region.

"I want to emphasise that these are civilians, not military," he said.

The video was posted on the day that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was due to hold talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian television showed Guterres visiting the town of Borodyanka, where Zelenskiy has said the situation is "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha.

