Pakistan minister Hanif Abbasi called the nation a victorious country. He further touted that Pakistan is being welcomed by powerful nations across the globe and the country's leaders are receiving respect like nobody has in 77 years. Mentioning the 4-day cross-border fighting with he said, “The world is telling India that Pakistan has downed seven aircraft.” Noting the leaders' international visit, he said, be it Field Marshal in America, Deputy PM in China, or PM in Azerbaijan, the elite policies of Pakistan has paved this way.

He lauded the economy and defence, saying it is led by a strong administration. As of March 2025, Pakistan’s public debt had risen to PKR 76.1 trillion.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On August 13, the eve of Independence Day, PM Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech where he lauded the country’s armed forces. But the theme of the speech was seemingly to announce and celebrate the nation’s victory in what he called ‘Marka-e-Haq’. Abbasi reiterated the PM's stand and highlighted that the world is looking at Pakistan as the victor.