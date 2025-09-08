/'World is telling India, Pakistan downed 7 aircraft,' claims Pak minister

The Pak minister lauded the economy and defence, saying it is led by a strong administration. As of March 2025, Pakistan’s public debt had risen to PKR 76.1 trillion.
Pakistan minister Hanif Abbasi called the nation a victorious country. He further touted that Pakistan is being welcomed by powerful nations across the globe and the country's leaders are receiving respect like nobody has in 77 years. Mentioning the 4-day cross-border fighting with he said, “The world is telling India that Pakistan has downed seven aircraft.” Noting the leaders' international visit, he said, be it Field Marshal in America, Deputy PM in China, or PM in Azerbaijan, the elite policies of Pakistan has paved this way.
On August 13, the eve of Independence Day, PM Shehbaz Sharif delivered a speech where he lauded the country’s armed forces. But the theme of the speech was seemingly to announce and celebrate the nation’s victory in what he called ‘Marka-e-Haq’. Abbasi reiterated the PM's stand and highlighted that the world is looking at Pakistan as the victor.
While speaking in the house, Abbasi also called out Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his comments on the floods in the country. This isn’t the first time the latter has been mentioned in a debate. While discussing the floods in the country, Abbasi highlighted how the defence minister is taking potshots at the government. He noted it as his claim to fame on social media. Asif called the recent devastation a ‘man-made disaster’ and Abbasi said these remarks were made against the parliament only to gain publicity.