On Friday (September 5), two women were arrested in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi for hurling an egg at former PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum. The incident took place when she was addressing a press conference outside the Adiala jail, where the Toshakhanacase hearing took place earlier in the day. According to the police, the women were supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). They reportedly aimed the egg at Aleema after she dodged a question addressed to her. The incident was condemned by Barrister Gohar Khan, also saying that the family should be given security to avert such incidents in the future. Khan urged the government to look into the matter.

At the media interaction outside the jail, journalists posed questions to Aleema on reporter Tayyab Baloch, who was targeted with online trolling. Baloch had earlier asked Aleema about purchasing a property using donation funds, which was raised by another journalist, Ammar Solangi, on social media, as mentioned in a report by Tribune Express.

The journalist alleged that PTI’s social media team launched a campaign against him, also alleged that he received a threat following the tweet.

Journalists asked, “You did not answer the question; instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Is asking a question a crime? Do you only respond to questions of your choice?” Aleema further denied issuing any threats to anybody and exited the premises following the egg attack.

On Friday, the Toshakhanacase against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was adjourned. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 8. The court has recorded testimonies of witnesses during the trial.