/Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in May 9 riots cases

On Thursday (August 21), the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to former PM Imran Khan in multiple cases linked to anti-government riots on May 9, 2023.
On Thursday (August 21), the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to former PM Imran Khan in multiple cases linked to anti-government riots on May 9, 2023. “The Supreme Court has approved bail for PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in eight cases related to the events of May 9. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, granted the bail,” news outlet Geo TV reported.