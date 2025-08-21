Add as a preferred source on Google

Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in May 9 riots cases

Published: Aug 21, 2025, 15:40 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 15:42 IST
Story highlights

On Thursday (August 21), the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to former PM Imran Khan in multiple cases linked to anti-government riots on May 9, 2023.

On Thursday (August 21), the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to former PM Imran Khan in multiple cases linked to anti-government riots on May 9, 2023. “The Supreme Court has approved bail for PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in eight cases related to the events of May 9. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, granted the bail,” news outlet Geo TV reported.

