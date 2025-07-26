/'Won't do trade': Trump warns Thailand, Cambodia over escalating conflict, calls for 'immediate ceasefire'

As Thailand and Cambodia engage in escalating conflict for three days now, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (July 26) called for an immediate ceasefire as he talked to the leaders of both nations. The US president held telephonic conversations with the acting prime minister of Thailand, followed by the Cambodian prime minister. Later, Trump said that both nations have agreed for an immediate ceasefire.

The US president said that both parties have agreed to meet immediately and work out on a ceasefire deal quickly, adding that it was an “honour to deal with both countries”.

“I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He further said that both the countries also want to get back to the trade table, but it is not impossible until the fighting stops. “They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS,” he said.

“They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!,” Trump added.

Earlier, in his first post, Trump said that he would be requesting the acting prime minister of Thailand for a ceasefire as the conflict is raging.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging," he said.

Further pointing to the trade talks, Trump said that the US won't make any trade deal with either Cambodia or Thailand if they continue fighting.

"We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so," the US president said in a post on Truth Social.

Later, Trump shared another post on Truth Social, writing that he spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a "very good conversation."

"Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE," he stressed, adding that he will relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

"After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seem to be a natural. We will soon see!," the US president stated.

Thailand and Cambodia clashed for a third day on Saturday, as the death toll from their bloodiest fighting in years rose to 33 and Phnom Penh called for an "immediate ceasefire". A long-running border dispute erupted into intense conflict involving jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, prompting the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis Friday.