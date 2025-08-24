/'Why hiding—Act like a defense minister': Furious hostages' families protest outside Israel Katz's house

The relatives of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been protesting outside the homes of Israeli ministers, including Defence Minister Israel Katz, asking them not to hide and act responsibly. As the families call for a ceasefire deal, they demonstrated outside the homes of ministers, reminding them that their children are still in the tunnels of Gaza.

“I came to remind you on day 688 that an IDF soldier who was sent to defend the country with a faulty tank is still sitting in the tunnels of Gaza,” the father of the Israeli hostage family of Nimrod Cohen shouted through a megaphone.

“If you really think you’re a defense minister, behave like a defense minister, not a war minister,” he said.

While another hostage family protested outside the home of Minister Avi Dichter, questioning his sense of responsibility.

"Why are you hiding? Where is your sense of responsibility for the citizens of Israel who have been languishing in Hamas captivity for 688 days?” says Miran’s sister-in-law, Michal Lavie. “What about the values ​​of leaving no one behind in life or death, and saving lives? Two basic values ​​on which the State of Israel is founded.”

'PM Netanyahu sacrificing them'

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of people called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to make a deal with Hamas and bring the hostages back. People held rallies in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square and in cities across the country.

Liran Berman, whose younger brothers Gali and Ziv Berman were abducted from their homes on October 7, said, "There is a deal on the table. But deals do not last forever; their windows close fast and hard, as we have seen too many times before. This may be the last chance to save lives and to bring the fallen back."