/'What were those videos all about?': JD Vance is 'obsessed with whole UFO thing'

US Vice-President JD Vance, while speaking on the Ruthless podcast on Friday (August 1), revealed his obsession with mysterious UFO videos. He said in the podcast, "I'm obsessed with the whole UFO thing. What’s actually going on? What were those videos all about? What’s actually happening?"

"I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in," he added. Vance joked and offered the host of the podcast to take him to the Area 51 once he "get to the bottom of it." Vance did not detail much about the kind of videos he was interested in. Last November, the House Oversight Committee held an influential hearing about UAPs. The hearing was intended to achieve transparency into the Pentagon's probe of inexplicable phenomena.

Aliens in USA

Video has been making the rounds on the internet, claiming that a UFO was spotted over Dallas, Texas. Social media accounts on X shared videos, saying, "squid-shaped UFO" spotted over Texas.

“SQUID SHAPED UFO SPOTTED OVER DALLAS, TEXAS," DramaAlert shared the video with this caption.

People started asking Grok in the comment section, asking, "Grok, is this footage real?" Another asked, "Why are aliens only in the USA?"

One of the users joked, "It's just the interdimensional imp from Superman". Another believed it to be true, writing, "Looks real".